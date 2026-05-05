Abaribe Defects To Labour Party, Umeh And Rufai Hanga Join NDC

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday announced fresh defections in the upper chamber.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, has again switched political allegiance, moving to the Labour Party weeks after previously defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a similar development, Senator Victor Umeh formally notified the Senate of his decision to leave the ADC and join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

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Also, the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Rufai Hanga, announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the NDC.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, also announced the defection of some lawmakers.

Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, and Munachim Umezuruike all defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from the ADC.

Others are Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene and Abdulhakeem Ado.

Also announced was the defection of Leke Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, from the ADC to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These defections further intensify the ongoing political alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.