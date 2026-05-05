Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Tegbe As Minister, Umar As NMDPRA CEO

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the nomination of Joseph Tegbe as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The request, read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday, was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Senate.

President Tinubu, citing Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the President to nominate ministers subject to Senate confirmation, urged lawmakers to give the request prompt consideration.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Nominates Joseph Tegbe As Minister Of Power

In the same vein, President Tinubu sought confirmation of two other nominees: Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State, as well as Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA.

Tinubu nominated Tegbe as the Minister of Power last week.

“The nomination has been transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in accordance with the Constitution,” a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga read in part.

Tegbe’s nomination comes after the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped aside to pursue his governorship bid in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 election.

Like his predecessor, Tegbe is also from Oyo State. He is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

A former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance in that firm.

Tegbe has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.

Until his nomination, he served as the Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), and was responsible for strengthening bilateral development cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.