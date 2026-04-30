Tinubu Nominates Joseph Tegbe As Minister Of Power

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the Minister of Power.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“The nomination has been transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in accordance with the Constitution,” the statement read in part.

Tegbe’s nomination comes after the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped aside to pursue his governorship bid in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 election.

Like his predecessor, Tegbe is also from Oyo State. He is a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience spanning the public and private sectors.

A former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, he led wide-ranging initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance in that firm.

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Tegbe has also advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.

Until his nomination, he served as the Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), and was responsible for strengthening bilateral development cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

His experience includes significant engagements within the power sector, particularly in regulatory and institutional reform involving agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

“His nomination is expected to strengthen further ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President expects the Minister-Designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector,” Onanuga said.

Tegbe’s nomination comes at a time of increased interest in the country’s power sector amid calls for improvement in power supply across Nigeria.

In recent years, the country has experienced incessant grid collapses, raising concerns over the availability of power supply.