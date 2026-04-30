Ex-Gov Ambode Backs Hamzat For Lagos Poll, Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

A former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday broke his silence on the 2027 governorship election with his endorsement of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Ambode’s backing was contained in a statement he personally signed.

“I join my fellow members of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate my brother and friend, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of our great party, the APC.

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“Your deliberate and purposeful consultations with the party hierarchy and all members of the party have demonstrated you are a true party man committed to the party’s ideals and values of unity and progress,” he said.

According to him, Hamzat’s adoption as the party’s consensus candidate was a reflection of his loyalty, hard work, and dedication to the party for over two decades.

“I am sure that our state will benefit immensely

from your wealth of experience and skills,” the former governor added.

‘Three Million Votes’

Ambode also threw his weight behind the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the greater prosperity of Lagos and

Nigeria is firmly tied to the continued governance provided by the President.

“As I congratulate Dr. Hamzat on his adoption, I restate my unshakeable commitment to support the re-election of our Leader, President Bola Tinubu. I strongly believe that the greater prosperity of Lagos and indeed Nigeria is firmly tied to the continued governance of Mr. President.

“I am confident that Mr. President’s vision and aspirations for our nation will yield bountiful returns and put us on the path of growth and prosperity. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and work to deliver landslide victories for our

party at both the state and federal levels as the process unfolds,” said the former governor.

He further urged party members to work towards delivering at least three million votes for Tinubu.

“As Lagos APC, our mission should be to deliver at least 3 million votes for Mr. President and support other states in the South West to deliver great results. We must return all our party-nominated senators and representatives to the National Assembly.

“By the grace of Almighty God, the best days of Lagos and Nigeria are still ahead of us,” Ambode added.