APC Aspirant ‘Jandor’ Withdraws From Lagos Gov Election

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, has withdrawn from contesting the Lagos State governorship election.

Adediran’s decision follows the endorsement of the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat, as the consensus governorship candidate of the APC.

“Following the endorsement of Dr. Kadiri Hamzat by our leader, the President of Nigeria, and leaders of our party in Lagos, and in recognition of the prevailing realities within the political landscape of our great party, I have decided to withdraw from the 2027 Lagos State gubernatorial race.

“This decision is not borne out of weakness or a lack of capacity, but out of strength, discipline, and a deep respect for party cohesion and unity.

“Let me be unequivocal: I remain a loyal and committed member of the APC. I also reaffirm my unalloyed loyalty and respect for the President and national leader of our party, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“His leadership remains central to the stability and progress of our party and the nation at large,” the former Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate stated.

He said he would support the decision of the party, and also encouraged his supporters to do the same.

Adediran also said he was in Abuja on Wednesday, where the decision was taken by President Bola Tinubu.

“In line with this, I hereby fully align myself with the position and direction of Mr. President regarding the Lagos State gubernatorial process. Party supremacy and strategic alignment are critical to sustaining the gains we have collectively built over the years.

“To the Lagos4Lagos Movement, I extend my profound gratitude. This movement has never been about one individual; it has always been about a cause, equity, inclusion, and a better Lagos for all.

“That cause remains alive, and it must now find expression in our collective support for the party’s chosen direction,” he added.