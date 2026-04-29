Rivers ADC Members Stage Protest Against INEC Over Leadership Crisis

Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State have staged a protest at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, aligning with similar demonstrations across the country over the commission’s handling of the party’s leadership crisis.

The protest, which drew the party’s youth wing and top officials, followed what the demonstrators described as INEC’s refusal to recognise the leadership that emerged from a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting led by David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola.

The protesters marched from their secretariat in Government Reserved Area to the INEC office along Aba Express Road, where they were met with a locked gate and addressed by officials from behind the barricade while submitting a formal letter of complaint.

In the letter presented by Omiete Yellowe, the state youth leader of the party, they accused INEC of constitutional overreach and demanded the immediate recognition of its national leadership, alongside calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman.

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Speaking during the protest, the Rivers State chairman of the party, Leader Samson, criticised the electoral body’s actions.

“INEC monitored the NEC meeting that produced the current leadership of our party, so for the commission to act otherwise is unacceptable,” he said.

“If this is not corrected, it raises serious concerns about the credibility of the 2027 general elections.”

Also speaking, a representative of the party’s national leadership described the protest as part of a broader nationwide directive.

“This protest is being organised from the national level. It is a democratic call for the resignation of the INEC chairman,” he said.

“Nigerians have lost confidence in the commission, and as the people, we have the right to demand accountability.”

Addressing supporters at the protest ground, chairman-elect of the party in Rivers State, Chukwudi Dimkpa, commended members for their turnout and peaceful conduct.

“In just 48 hours, you all came out in large numbers and remained peaceful. That is commendable,” he said.

“No one will intimidate us. We will continue to mobilise and stand firm until the right thing is done.”

The protest in Rivers State is one of several held across the country, as party members continue to mount pressure on the electoral body to reverse its stance and recognise the leadership they consider legitimate.

The demonstrators insist their actions will remain peaceful but warn that they will sustain the pressure until their demands are met.