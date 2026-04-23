ADC Youths Protest At INEC Office In Katsina, Issue 74-Hour Ultimatum

Youths of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Katsina, demanding urgent action from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they described as grievances relating to the party’s leadership.

The protest, themed “Amupitan Must Go,” ended with the protesters issuing a 74-hour ultimatum to INEC to address their concerns, warning that failure to do so could trigger further lawful civic actions across the country.

Led by Jamilu Yahaya, the demonstrators marched along Daura Road before terminating the protest at the Katsina State office of INEC, where they submitted a formal letter to the Resident Electoral Commissioner through an official representative.

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In their demands, the protesters called on INEC to restore the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC on the commission’s official portal.

They also urged INEC to issue a public apology to Nigerians for actions they alleged had undermined constitutional order.

Additionally, the group demanded that the commission refrain from acting on letters, pending motions, or non-binding processes without clear court rulings, insisting that INEC must maintain strict neutrality in party-related matters.

The youths expressed concern over recent actions attributed to INEC regarding the party’s leadership, warning that such moves could affect preparations for the ADC’s forthcoming national convention and raise questions about the commission’s neutrality.

Receiving the protest letter on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Katsina, Ibrahim Dari, assured the protesters that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for consideration.