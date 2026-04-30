Court Remands Anguwan Rukuba Attack Suspects In DSS Custody Pending Investigation

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has ordered that four suspects standing trial over the Anguwan Rukuba killings in the Jos North Local Government Area remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending the conclusion of investigations.

The suspects are facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism and terrorism following the March 28 attack, which reportedly claimed over 30 lives.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the Plateau State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Audu Daffi, informed the court that the prosecution had filed a Case Management Conference (CMC) alongside the charges and requested a date for the conference.

Daffi also applied for the continued remand of the defendants in DSS custody, arguing that investigations were still ongoing and that one of the principal suspects remained at large.

According to the prosecution, the suspects are charged under Section 269 and are punishable under Section 270 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State 2017.

The charge alleges that the defendants conspired, planned, organised, facilitated, and contributed money to carry out the Anguwan Rukuba attack in Jos North Local Government Area.

In a related matter, another defendant, Adamu Alhassan, was arraigned before the court on a six-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, terrorism, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal dealing in arms and ammunition.

The prosecution argued that his remand was in line with Sections 307, 311 and 313 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Plateau State 2018, insisting further investigation was necessary as several suspects linked to the matter were still at large.

Lead defence counsel, Mustapha Ibrahim, SAN, did not oppose the request for a date for the CMC but opposed the continued detention of his clients in DSS custody, arguing that it could affect counsel’s access to the defendants.

Responding, the Attorney General dismissed the concerns, stating that in his years of legal practice, he had not encountered a situation where the DSS denied lawyers access to detainees.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Danladi Longden, ordered that the defendants remain in DSS custody pending the next hearing and directed the DSS to grant defence counsel access to their clients.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to May 8, 2026, for a Case Management Conference.

The suspects were arrested between April 3 and April 10 in connection with the attacks, which triggered public outrage and renewed calls for justice for victims of the violence in Plateau State.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier visited Jos, where he assured residents that those responsible for the attacks would be brought to justice.

The President also announced a ₦2 billion relief fund for victims of the attacks during a recent meeting with Plateau stakeholders in Abuja.