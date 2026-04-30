Factions No Longer Exist In PDP, Wike Declares After Supreme Court Verdict

‎‎The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared an end to factionalism in the Peoples Democratic Party following the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal by the Kabiru Turaki-led group over the Ibadan National Convention.

‎Speaking at his Abuja residence shortly after the judgment on Thursday, Wike told reporters that the Supreme Court decision has settled the matter once and for all.

‎”The Supreme Court judgment has now made it known there is only one PDP, and we no longer hear faction,” Wike declared. “Faction does not exist any longer in the Peoples Democratic Party.”

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The apex court voided the PDP national convention held in Ibadan on November 15-16, 2025, which produced the Tanimu Turaki-led executives.

The court held that the convention was “conducted in disobedience to court orders” and amounted to an “abuse of court process”. The ruling effectively ends the months-long leadership tussle in the main opposition party.

Wike has also specifically addressed the fallout for key backers of the Turaki-led group, claiming Governor Seyi Makinde’s and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed’s hopes are dashed.

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“I don’t know where they are going to pitch their tent,” he said.

The FCT minister reaffirmed that the convention of the Abdulrahman-led group remains valid.

That convention, held in March 2026 and backed by Wike’s camp, re-elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and other members of the National Working Committee.

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Wike also said they will not admit the Atiku Abubakar-aligned group of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the PDP.

He described them as electoral liabilities, not electoral assets.