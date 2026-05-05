House Of Reps Confirms Abejide’s Defection To APC

The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the defection of Leke Abejide, the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State, from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abejide’s defection was among several announced on the floor of the House by the Speaker during plenary.

Also announced was the defection of no fewer than 17 members from the ADC to the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Before his defection was formally announced in the House, Abejide had on Friday declared his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

READ ALSO: [ADC Crisis] Abejide Dumps Party, Alleges Hijack By Opposition Coalition

“I joined ADC, nurtured it to national recognition as a political party with representation in both national and state assemblies. The party structure was funded by me as the then national leader of the party, which I have willingly relinquished to the current national chairman, Honourable Nafiu Bala Gombe, and I wish him good luck as he continues to fight for his rights in court.

“I have decided to change the broken bricks in the ADC and become a cornerstone in a better political party with a strong structure that will benefit my people,” Abejide said at a press conference.

His announcement followed the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) reinstatement of the David Mark-led leadership following the Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis rocking the ADC on Thursday.

Abejide accused David Mark and other members of the opposition coalition of “hijacking” the party, which he said prompted his decision to challenge them in court.

“It is a painful decision but necessary to save my political future from those who came to destroy my former political party that I laboured hard to nurture and loved dearly,” he said.

He stated that amid the crisis in the ADC, his lawyers advised him to leave the party to safeguard his political future, adding that he has since complied.