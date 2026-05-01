INEC Reinstates David Mark–Led ADC Leadership After Supreme Court Ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised its official database, restoring Senator David Mark as National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and reinstating other principal figures within the party’s National Working Committee.

A review of the commission’s website confirmed the updated leadership structure of the ADC, listing Mark as chairman and former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary.

Also reinstated are Mani Ahmad as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Oserheimen Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

Earlier in April, INEC had taken down their names from its website in compliance with a directive issued by the Court of Appeal, a decision that prompted protests from the faction loyal to Mark as well as criticism from opposition voices.

READ ALSO: [ADC Leadership Crisis] Supreme Court Vacates Status Quo Ante Bellum Order

The dispute stemmed from a prolonged legal contest over the legitimacy of Mark’s leadership and the broader command structure of the ADC.

In a significant turn, however, the Supreme Court on Thursday nullified the earlier ruling of the appellate court.

It determined that the order to preserve the status quo ante bellum could no longer stand once the relevant proceedings had been concluded, describing its continuation as both unnecessary and without legal basis.

The apex court further upheld the appeal brought by the Mark-led faction and directed that the substantive case filed by aggrieved party member Nafiu Bala Gombe at the Federal High Court be heard promptly and decided on its merits.

The Mark-led group within the ADC has hailed the reinstatement as a decisive win for due process and internal stability within the party.

Nonetheless, despite the Supreme Court’s intervention removing the immediate legal hurdle that led to INEC’s earlier action, the core lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of the party’s leadership is still pending before the Federal High Court.