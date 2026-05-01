[LIVE] Workers’ Day: Kemi Adeosun, Vusi Thembekwayo, Others Lead Conversations At The Platform

A former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and renowned entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, are among professionals and experts discussing the state of the nation, among other issues, at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria.

The event, convened by the Senior Pastor at the Covenant Christian Centre, commemorates Workers’ Day and is aimed at inspiring a new generation of innovators and nation-builders across the country.

Other influential builders, thinkers, and operators in Africa, who will be speaking directly to young Nigerians about enterprise, leadership, and the future of work, are renowned entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo; fintech leader Tosin Eniolorunda; agribusiness innovator Affiong Williams; as well as Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Nancy Ogbue, John Alamu, and Ngozi Akinyele.

The theme of the event is “Unlocking the Second Half Advantage: Transition, Impact and Legacy.”

Tune in to Channels Television to watch the live event.

You can also join the event on our social media platforms.

Watch the live event below: