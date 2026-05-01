Entrepreneurs Must Embrace Self-Mastery, Set Clear Goals To Succeed — Eniolorunda, Moniepoint’s Co-founder

The Founder of Moniepoint Incorporated, Tosin Eniolorunda, has called on entrepreneurs and young Nigerians to prioritise self-mastery, clarity of purpose, and strong values as pathways to sustainable success.

Eniolorunda stated this at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held to commemorate Workers’ Day, with the topic, ”It’s About Making Ideas Happen” where he highlighted seven foundational assets that have made him a successful founder.

Speaking on the realities of entrepreneurship, Eniolorunda noted that internal struggles often pose the greatest challenge to founders.

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“The biggest problem of an entrepreneur is yourself, and when you conquer yourself, you conquer the world. As an entrepreneur, your biggest challenge is anxiety,” he said.

He stressed the importance of goal-setting, warning against venturing into business without a clear direction.

“You need to set clear goals in your mind. You cannot set up a business that is for profit, and you do not have clarity about where you want to go.”

On leadership and organisational development, the Moniepoint founder highlighted the need for intentional structures that align with business objectives rather than individuals.

“One common mistake I see leaders make is when they draw structures in their mind, there is a smart guy that you want to put in that place. Structures should be done in service of the goals that you have,” he stated.

Eniolorunda also addressed concerns about the influence of societal role models on young Nigerians, pointing to what he described as a growing need for value reorientation.

“We have a role model problem, and this stems from the people they see around them,” he said, cautioning against the glorification of quick wealth.

He added that with Nigeria’s large population, there are more productive and legitimate pathways to success.

“In the grand scheme of things, with a population of 200 million, there are many alternatives to becoming a big yahoo boy; there are many alternatives to becoming a hook-up babe who shows how she travels to Dubai and other places,” he noted.

Despite these concerns, Eniolorunda expressed confidence in the country’s potential, describing Nigerians as hardworking and driven. He emphasised the need to invest in people as a critical step toward national development.

“Nigeria has what it takes. We are driven people, motivated people and hardworking people. All we need to do is develop our human capital,” he said.

The 2026 May Day edition is aimed at inspiring a new generation of innovators and nation-builders.

Speakers at the event include former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, alongside Tosin Eniolorunda, Affiong Williams, Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Nancy Ogbue, and John Alamu, who are engaging young Nigerians on enterprise, leadership, and the future of work under the theme “Unlocking the Second Half Advantage: Transition, Impact and Legacy.”