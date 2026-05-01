The Platform: Your Greatest Advantage Comes From People Who Make Ideas Happen — Ngozi Akinyele

Group Executive and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Coronation Group, Ngozi Akinyele, has said that the greatest advantage for individuals and organisations lies in people who can translate ideas into action.

She made this known at the 2026 edition of The Platform Nigeria, held to commemorate Workers’ Day, where she delivered a presentation on “Heart of Intrapreneurship 2.0.”

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Drawing from seven levers that have shaped her professional journey, Akinyele explained how intentional leadership and structured systems can unlock growth and create opportunities for emerging leaders.

She stressed the importance of building trust and organisational clarity as foundations for sustainable success.

“Every single day, you have an opportunity to scale trust, and if you don’t scale trust, you can’t scale growth. Are you going to be thinking about your structure?

“Some organisations do not have an organisation. If you don’t have an organogram, you are simply saying you are not intentional about anybody’s growth.

“It’s like asking somebody to climb a ladder when they can’t see the next rung. So, these are all levers you need to consider as you think about building an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive,” Akinyele said.

She further urged entrepreneurs to cultivate adaptability, describing it as critical in navigating today’s dynamic business environment.

“Entrepreneurs, I will ask you today to be the good ‘Sponge Boss,’ or better yet, be the God Kind of ‘Sponge Boss,’” she added.

Declaring the event open, the convener of The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade, noted that the initiative, which began in 2007, has entered its 20th year.

Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor at the Covenant Christian Centre, reflected on his journey to prominence and emphasised that true success lies in lifting others.

The 2026 May Day edition is aimed at inspiring a new generation of innovators and nation-builders.

Speakers at the event include former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun and entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, alongside Tosin Eniolorunda, Affiong Williams, Sinari Bolade Daranijo, Nancy Ogbue, and John Alamu, who are engaging young Nigerians on enterprise, leadership, and the future of work under the theme “Unlocking the Second Half Advantage: Transition, Impact and Legacy.”