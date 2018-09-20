BREAKING: Dogara Submits PDP Expression Of Interest, Nomination Forms

Channels Television  
Updated September 20, 2018
image @PDP Twitter handle..Dogara submitting his nomination forms

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has summited his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Abuja.

The PDP made the announcement on Thursday through their Twitter handle.

Dogara who is seeking a re-election is running under the platform of the opposition party.

He was accompanied by his supporters to the party’s National Secretariat.

Dogara accompanied by his supporters



