BREAKING: Dogara Submits PDP Expression Of Interest, Nomination Forms

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has summited his Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Abuja.

The PDP made the announcement on Thursday through their Twitter handle.

Breaking! The Honourable Speaker of the House of a Representatives, @YakubDogara has just submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the National Leadership of the @OfficialPDPNig. He was at the Secretariat with hundreds of decampees from @OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/O59MVzfKly — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 20, 2018

Dogara who is seeking a re-election is running under the platform of the opposition party.

He was accompanied by his supporters to the party’s National Secretariat.