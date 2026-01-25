2027: ADC Yet To Offer Alternatives To Govt’s Reforms, Says Dogara

A former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, believes the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is yet to offer alternatives to reforms by the Federal Government.

Dogara, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says until the opposition party brings alternatives, it won’t be taken seriously ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I haven’t heard the discussion centering on the people. All I hear is anger about one or two things. What vision or idea are they rallying behind? I have yet to see that,” the ex-speaker said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“Until they bring alternatives to what the President is doing—and we look at them critically and see they are better than what we have—we cannot take them seriously. In the absence of that, everyone knows it is just gimmicks that will take them nowhere.”

READ ALSO: Peter Obi, Other South-East Leaders Declare For ADC In Enugu

In July 2025, the opposition coalition adopted the ADC as its platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Members of the ADC coalition included some heavyweights like ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; ex-presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former ministers, Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola; the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Senate President David Mark, among others.

The party has vowed to flush out the APC from power next year, citing the rising levels of poverty and economic hardship in the country.

But Dogara says members of the coalition should go beyond such rhetoric.

“That is the kind of talk I hear,” he said.

No Magical Wand

The former lawmaker asked Nigerians to be patient with the reforms by the President Tinubu-led administration.

“I think we are on the right track, even if people are not feeling it. When we talk about the challenges relating to security, that’s taken us how many years to get to the point where President Tinubu took over,” he said.

“There’s nobody with a magical wand that can make everything disappear overnight. But from the time he assumed office until now, we have seen leadership in areas that were previously neglected.”