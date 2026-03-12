Tambuwal Resigns From PDP, Joins ADC

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a letter dated March 11, 2026, and addressed to his ward chairman in Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward of the Tambuwal Local Government Area, Tambuwal communicated his decision to leave the PDP with immediate effect.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives explained that his decision followed deep reflection and extensive consultations with political associates and supporters.

According to him, persistent internal crises, leadership disagreements, and growing divisions within the party had made it increasingly difficult for him to continue his membership.

Tambuwal, who served as the lawmaker representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, noted that the ongoing conflicts within the PDP had weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity it provided him to serve Nigeria in various capacities in the legislative and executive arms of government.

Following his resignation, Tambuwal has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside his associates and supporters.

He further stated that his decision was guided by his conviction that Nigeria requires a stronger political platform built on integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and a clear commitment to national development.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the service of Nigeria and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity.

Poltiical Career

Tambuwal’s political career has spanned the National Assembly and executive leadership at the state level.

He first rose to national prominence as a member of the House of Representatives, where he represented the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State for three terms.

During his time in the lower chamber, he emerged as Speaker of the House of Representatives, a position he held from 2011 to 2015.

Tambuwal initially served in the House of Representatives on the platform of PDP but defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October 2014 while he was still Speaker.

He explained that the decision was influenced by political considerations and the future of his state.

In 2015, he was elected Governor of Sokoto after contesting the election on the APC platform.

He governed the state for two terms, serving from 2015 to 2023.

During his tenure as governor, he later defected back to the PDP in August 2018 following consultations with political stakeholders and supporters in the state.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tambuwal sought the presidential ticket of the PDP, after declaring his intention to contest the presidency in January 2022 and actively campaigning among party delegates before the primary election.

However, during the party’s presidential primary in May 2022, he withdrew from the race and urged his supporters to back former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who eventually emerged as the party’s candidate.

After completing his tenure as governor in 2023, Tambuwal returned to the National Assembly, winning election as the Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District under the PDP.