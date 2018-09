The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of plenary earlier scheduled for September 25, to October 9, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the clerk of the National Assembly, M. A. Sani-Omolori.

The development according to him is due to the activities of the primaries of political parties.

Omolori, therefore, asked the lawmakers to resume plenary by 10:00 am on October 9.