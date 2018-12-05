Fayose Involved In Road Accident

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was involved in an accident on Wednesday on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, disclosed this via his Twitter handle after the incident occurred.

He, however, said the former governor was in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Olayinka’s tweet read, “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos, a few minutes ago.

“He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”