Mattis Seeks More ‘Evidence’ On Who Ordered Khashoggi’s Killing

Channels Television  
Updated December 5, 2018
Khashoggi Killers 'Will Be Prosecuted In Saudi Arabia' - Govt
In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014 (FILES) In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, general manager of Alarab TV, Jamal Khashoggi, looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama.
MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH / AFP

 

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, facing criticism for refusing to connect the Saudi crown prince to the slaying of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said Wednesday he needs to see more evidence for who was behind the murder.

“If I say something, I need the evidence,” Mattis told reporters as he flew to a defence summit in Canada.

“I am quite satisfied we will find more evidence of what happened. I just don’t know what it is going to be, or who will be implicated, but we will follow it as far as we can.”



More on World News

Washington Sets Aside Divisions For Bush State Funeral

George W. Bush Has Sweet Exchange With Michelle Obama At Father’s Funeral

World Leaders Gather For George H.W. Bush Funeral

US Reopen Permanent Diplomatic Presence In Somalia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV