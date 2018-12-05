Mattis Seeks More ‘Evidence’ On Who Ordered Khashoggi’s Killing

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, facing criticism for refusing to connect the Saudi crown prince to the slaying of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said Wednesday he needs to see more evidence for who was behind the murder.

“If I say something, I need the evidence,” Mattis told reporters as he flew to a defence summit in Canada.

“I am quite satisfied we will find more evidence of what happened. I just don’t know what it is going to be, or who will be implicated, but we will follow it as far as we can.”