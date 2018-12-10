Britain Stepping Up Preparations For No-Deal Brexit – May

Channels Television  
Updated December 10, 2018
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement in the House of Commons in London on December 10, 2018. Theresa May told the house that the Brexit withdrawal bill will be deferred. HO / PRU / AFP

 

Britain is stepping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after announcing a postponement of a crucial parliamentary vote on the Brexit agreement struck with EU leaders last month.

“For as long as we fail to agree a deal, the risk of an accidental no deal increases. So the government will step up its work in preparation for that potential outcome,” she told parliament.

AFP



