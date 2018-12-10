Britain Stepping Up Preparations For No-Deal Brexit – May
Britain is stepping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after announcing a postponement of a crucial parliamentary vote on the Brexit agreement struck with EU leaders last month.
“For as long as we fail to agree a deal, the risk of an accidental no deal increases. So the government will step up its work in preparation for that potential outcome,” she told parliament.
AFP
More on World News
2 hours ago
8 hours ago