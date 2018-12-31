Troops Kill Three Suspected Female Suicide Bombers, Recover RPG

Troops of the 22 Brigade Garrison have killed three suspected female suicide bombers in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu on Monday, the suspected terrorists were neutralised on Sunday during a patrol around Kubtara village in the LGA.

The troops also recovered some weapons from the terrorist comprising one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) and a suicide vest.

Nwachukwu stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, commended the troops for the quick response in tracking the terrorists.

He, however, encouraged them to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast, as they clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.