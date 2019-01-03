Insurgency: Defence Minister Visits Maiduguri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Wednesday visited the command and control centre in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to assess insurgency operation by Operation Lafiya Dole int the Northeast.

He said the meeting followed a presidential directive as a fall out of recent developments in the northeast.

Dan-Ali during the visit also met with some strategic commanders of the counter-insurgency operations in the northeast, including Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Major General Benson Akinroluyo and other strategic commanders of the counterinsurgency operations.

The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is interested in knowing what gaps need to be covered, for the operations to run without hitches.

He added that he would be proceeding to the Lake Chad region as part of his mission to obtain first-hand information on insurgency which he is expected to convey to the President.