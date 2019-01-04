Buhari And Zakari Don’t Share Family Relationship, Presidency Replies PDP

The Presidency has condemned the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari and a national commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs Amina Zakari, are related by blood.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, faulted the insinuation in a statement on Friday.

“President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari don’t share a family relationship,” he said.

The statement comes a day after INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, appointed Mrs Zakari as the chairperson of the collation centre committee for the general elections.

In a swift reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the appointment of the national commissioner, alleging that it was a plot by the Presidency to rig the polls.

But Shehu faulted the opposition party for making such an allegation and described the statement in which it rejected Zakari’s appointment as “mendacious”.

He said, “PDP has continued their baseless accusations regarding Hajiya Amina Zakari, a commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accusing her of partiality and casting doubts about her integrity as an electoral commissioner.”

“In their desperation, they forgot that it was the PDP government that appointed her in the first place and they keep lying, as they have been caught doing on so many issues, by imputing a blood relationship between her and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The President’s spokesperson said although an inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, the claim of blood relationship between the President and Zakari “is a simple lie”.

He insisted that it was the PDP administration that picked the INEC official, judging her by her own merit and made her an electoral commissioner.

“She served so well with distinction as can be verified from the records that President Buhari approved the recommendation that she be reappointed, as he did other PDP nominees for second-term of four years,” Shehu added.

“PDP, therefore, has no moral right to keep harassing this hardworking mother unless they have a hidden agenda.”