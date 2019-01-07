2019 Golden Globe Awards: Full List Of Winners

Here are the winners in key categories at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhaspody” pulled a major upset, taking home two top prizes — best drama film and best actor for Rami Malek, who played the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury.

Civil rights dramedy “Green Book” took home three prizes overall, and Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” won two Globes.

– FILM –

Best film, drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best film, musical or comedy: “Green Book”

Best actor, drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best actress, drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best foreign language film: “Roma” (Mexico)

Best screenplay: “Green Book” — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best original song: “Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt

Best animated feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

– TELEVISION –

Best drama series: “The Americans” (FX)

Best drama actor: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Best drama actress: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Best musical or comedy series: “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best musical or comedy actor: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best supporting actor (all categories): Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Best limited series or TV movie: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

– FILMS WITH MULTIPLE WINS –

“Green Book” — 3

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — 2

“Roma” — 2

