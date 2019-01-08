NLC Holds Nationwide Protest Over Minimum Wage

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commenced a nationwide protest over the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

Members of the union assembled at the Labour House in Abuja on Tuesday morning in their commitment to ensuring that the Presidency transmits the recommendation of the tripartite committee to the National Assembly.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, led the rally as the union members march across various parts of the nation’s capital.

The protest by the workers followed a meeting between the Federal Government the leaders of the union, presided over by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday.

Mr Wabba had told reporters after the meeting that today’s protest is a rally aimed at drawing the attention of all relevant individual and institutions to the urgent need to transmit the recommended N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly.

The minister, on his part, was hopeful that President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure that the bill was transmitted to the lawmakers in the next few weeks.

The labour body had directed all its affiliates to mobilise for the nationwide protest following a joint meeting held last week in Lagos state.

According to it, the rally is targeted at compelling the Federal Government to facilitate all the processes that will culminate in the payment of the new minimum wage for workers.

See photos of the rally below;