Minimum Wage: Workers Protest In Edo, Lagos, Imo Other States

Workers are currently protesting in various states across the country demanding the implementation of a new minimum wage of N30,000

The workers have joined voices with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who are also currently protesting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

EDO STATE

In Edo State, workers are out on the streets protesting. The workers insist that President Muhammadu Buhari should forward the new minimum wage bill to the National Assembly, immediately.

The chairman of NLC in Edo State, Emma Ademokun, in an interview said the rally will not affect workers who are presently in their offices as the national body will give further directives on the next line of action.

LAGOS STATE

The nationwide demonstration is also holding in the commercial city of Lagos State as leaders of the union make peaceful procession to Ikeja, the state capital.

The workers demand that the Federal Government send the minimum wage bill to the legislature. They insist that their demand of N30,000 be met or they down tools.

IMO STATE

In Imo State, sensitisation rally is currently holding at the Labour house in Owerri, the state capital.

The NLC Chairman in Imo State, Ashton Chilakpu told journalists that the union in the state is following the directives of the National body to carry out the protest on the N30,000 minimum wage.

KWARA STATE

In Kwara State, members of the NLC are also protesting the non-implementation of the minimum wage. The workers have occupied Ilorin, the state capital in protest.

EKITI STATE

The Labour Union in Ekiti State also joined the nationwide protest, to insist on the payment of N30,000 minimum wage.

According to the workers, the new minimum wage is important due to increase in price of fuel, exchange rate and other indices.

They accused the Federal Government of playing games with workers insisting they have a valid agreement with government.

The workers protest follows several meetings and negotiations between the Federal Government delegates led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and leaders of the labour union.

According to the NLC, the protest is in reaction to the delay of the executive to transmit the recommendations of the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage to the National Assembly.

Wabba, after the recent meeting held on Monday in Abuja told journalists that the protest is aimed at drawing the attention of all relevant individual and institutions to the urgent need to transmit the recommended N30,000 minimum wage to the National Assembly.