FG Urges Workers To Embrace Dialogue Over Strike

The Federal Government has advocated the need to embrace social dialogue as a better alternative industrial dispute resolution mechanism, to promote industrial stability in Nigeria.

Both the Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; made the recommendation at the second National Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President of the National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip; the President of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Taiwo Adeniyi, as well as leaders of workers’ unions like Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were in attendance.

The objective of the gathering was to foster a healthy and stable employer, employee relationship in Nigeria.

Issues around the ongoing negotiations for a new minimum wage also took centre stage.

Last Thursday, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to fulfil the 16-point agreement with the workers since October 2023.

Protests and industrial actions are a recurring decimal in Nigeria’s labour ecosystem, a development which this forum believe should be discouraged.