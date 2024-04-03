Court Detains Suspected Nigerian ISIS Member For 60 Days

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered the detention of a Nigerian accused of being a member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, Emmanuel Osase, for 60 days.

Justice Ekwo gave the order following a motion ex-parte filed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

At Wednesday’s proceedings, the counsel for DSS told the court that the matter was brought pursuant to section 66(1) of the terrorism (prevention and prohibition) Act 2022.

He prayed the court for an order enabling the service to detain the respondent for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Ruling, Justice Ekwo, a vacation judge, granted the prayer of the service.

He subsequently adjourned the matter till June 3, 2024.

Osase, who was arrested on March 11, was accused of propagating the messages of the terrorist group, opposing the democratic system of government in Nigeria, and calling for terrorist attacks on Nigeria and its symbols of sovereignty.

The DSS had stated that Osase was jailed for five years for terrorism-related offences in France and was deported after the completion of his sentence.

The Service noted that from its preliminary investigation, Osase was still involved in terrorist activities.