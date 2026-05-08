Alleged Cyberbullying: Court Dismisses Sowore’s No Case Submission

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed the no-case submission made by an activist, Omoyele Sowore, in the case of alleged cyberbullying of President Bola Tinubu brought against him by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The DSS is suing Mr Sowore for allegedly calling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a “criminal” on his X handle.

The court held that Sowore has a case to answer by providing explanations to some issues raised by the prosecution, as a prima facie case has been established by the prosecution.

The court also held that the activist used his social media handle to make a post, as testified by the prosecution witness.

Reacting to the ruling of the court on his no case submission, Sowore, through his counsel, sought the permission of the judge to address him, which was granted by the court.

Sowore told Justice Umar that he was not confident that he would get justice from a court that had humiliated his counsel by asking him to kneel, and also from a court that had subjected him to all forms of harassment.

He asked Justice Umar to recuse himself from his trial.

Counsel to Sowore told the court that they will file an application for his recusal.

The court adjourned until 19th May for further proceedings, even as Mr Marshal had insisted that the date was not convenient