Security Forces Kill Five Bandits, Rescue 32 Kidnap Victims In Katsina — Commissioner

The Katsina State Government said it has recorded another successful security operation against bandit activities in the state and the neighbouring communities, with the killing of five bandits and the rescue of kidnap victims.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Danmusa, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Friday.

Danmusa said that the joint security forces have intensified operations targeting Muhammad Fulani, a notorious bandit leader operating across Matazu, Musawa, Kankia, Charanchi LGAs, and parts of Kano State.

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He announced that in recent operations, security forces recovered operational weapons and equipment. The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, 10 magazines, and nine motorcycles used by the criminal gang.

Notable among the eliminated bandits is Samagi, a close ally of Muhammadu Kachalla.

The operations resulted in the rescue of 32 victims, comprising 10 women, 9 men, and 13 children who were being held by the bandits.

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“It is expedient to emphasise that the state government under Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has made its position very clear not to contemplate negotiating with bandits.

“The governor [Dikko Radda] has continuously emphasised that the administration is committed to eliminating banditry at all costs and bringing criminal activities to the absolute minimum.

“Similarly, the operations targeting Muhammad Fulani remain ongoing. Security forces continue the manhunt across all affected areas with determination and focus,” he noted.

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The commissioner asked residents to provide intelligence to security agencies to support ongoing operations against criminal elements.