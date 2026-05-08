APC Govs Passes Vote Of Confidence In Uzodimma, Backs Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has passed a vote of confidence in its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and vice-chairman, Governor Uba Sani, reaffirming its support for their leadership amid rumours of internal divisions within the forum.

The endorsement was made during a closed-door meeting of APC governors in Abuja and was later reiterated during a press briefing.

Governor Nasir Idris moved the motion expressing confidence in Uzodimma’s leadership, while Governor Uba Sani seconded it.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Idris dismissed speculations about Uzodimma’s alleged removal as PGF chairman, stating that the governors remained united behind him.

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According to him, more than 18 governors attended the meeting and reaffirmed their confidence in Uzodimma’s leadership of the forum.

He added that the fact that Uzodimma presided over the meeting alongside his deputy was sufficient evidence that the leadership of the forum remained intact.

Idris also advised the media to exercise caution in reporting political developments and urged journalists to verify the authenticity of their sources before publication.

Speaking at the briefing, Uzodimma said the forum was united and would not be distracted by what he described as fake news.

He said the governors were currently focused on mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“As you are aware, just two days ago, we accompanied Vice President Kashim Shettima to submit the nomination forms of President Tinubu, signifying that he is recontesting. We have just concluded a meeting to reaffirm our unflinching support for him,” Uzodimma said.

He stated that the forum had resolved to fully support Tinubu’s re-election bid and would not allow distractions or political blackmail to derail its commitment.

According to Uzodimma, the governors’ support for Tinubu was based on what he described as the president’s pragmatic reforms, which he said were repositioning the economy and strengthening infrastructure across the country.

He urged Nigerians to support the president’s re-election bid to enable him continue the programmes and reforms initiated by his administration.