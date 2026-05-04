Govt Lifts Curfew In Amasiri Three Months After Killings

The curfew imposed on the Amasiri community in Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been lifted, three months after the attack and killing of four indigenes of Okporojo, Oso-Edda in Edda Local Government Area.

The Director of State Security Service, Ene Kolawole, announced that the curfew has been completely lifted while briefing journalists after a security meeting held at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, Ochudo Centenary City in Abakaliki.

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She noted that security personnel would remain in the area to sustain peace, adding that suspects still at large would soon be declared wanted.

“We resolved that a minimal security presence will remain in the area to sustain peace. Those involved in the crime who are yet to be apprehended will soon be declared wanted,” Kolawole.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Ben Odoh, explained that the decision followed several letters of remorse written by the people of Amasiri Community and accepted by the people of Okporojo Village.

He noted that the letters were submitted through the traditional leadership of Amasiri, assuring the government of their commitment to peace.

Odoh further revealed that appeals from the founding fathers and the council of elders influenced the government’s decision to reject a bill seeking to delist Amasiri Development Centre from the state’s 64 development centres.

“Consequently, the state government has rejected the bill and communicated its position to the State House of Assembly in the interest of justice.

“Amasiri Development Centre remains, and we still have 64 development centres in the State,” he added.

In her part, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Rita-mary Okoro, said her office would oversee the lifting of restrictions on schools and hospitals.

She said that a circular would soon be issued to the ministries of education and health, as well as the Local Government Service Commission, directing that staff previously redeployed from Amasiri Development Centre be returned to their posts.

On other security matters, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Okafor, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Tarzan Tsav, said investigations into the killing of the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike in Ikwo,Eze Francis Igwe, had been concluded, and suspects would soon be charged in court.

He added that investigations into the killing of the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo Autonomous Community were ongoing, and those responsible would also be prosecuted upon conclusion of the inquiry.

It could be recalled that Eze Francis Igwe, the father of a former deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, was kidnapped on Sunday, March 1, 2026, and subsequently killed.

Barely one mother after, the traditional ruler of Ishinkwo Community in Onicha Local Government Area, Eze Josephat Ikegwu, was also killed in his residence.