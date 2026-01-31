Gov Nwifuru Sacks Commissioner, Withdraws Monarch’s Certificate Over Ebonyi Killings

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has dismissed all government appointees, dissolved community development union leadership, and village heads in the Amasiri community, Afikpo Local Government Area of the state, with immediate effect.

He also dethroned the traditional ruler of the community.

Nwifuru’s action followed the violent attack on Okporojo Community, Oso Edda, in Edda Local Government Area of the state, during which four people were beheaded

and their heads taken away.

The governor announced the sweeping sanctions on Saturday during an on-the-spot assessment visit to Okporojo where he addressed residents, community leaders, security agencies, and government officials.

Nwifuru, who was visibly angry over the killings, described the attack as most unfortunate and said he never expected such a level of brutality to occur in the state.

“So on this note, for the time being, the development union executive and all of the villages in Amasiri communities are hereby dissolved. The traditional ruler certificate is thereby withdrawn all the government appointees from Amasiri are thereby sacked,” the governor said.

“All the government appointees from the management committee down to the commissioner, anyone from Amasiri, are hereby sacked. All the village heads in all Amasiri villages in all the autonomous communities are hereby removed.

“For the time being, we will do more. And we will show everybody why we’re government”, the governor added.

He assured the affected community that the state government would decisively deal with those responsible, stressing that the lives lost would not be in vain.

He urged residents to remain calm and embrace peace, warning that retaliatory violence would only worsen the situation.

According to him, government actions would be firm but guided by the need to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Nwifuru revealed that the conflict had lingered for years despite several reconciliation efforts, including boundary agreements between the affected communities, lamenting that such agreements were not respected.

He noted that his visit was a strong signal that the state would no longer tolerate lawlessness or disregard for the rule of law.

Gov Warns Against Violence

Turning to the role of Amasiri Community in the crisis, Nwifuru issued a stern warning, stating that violence would never lead to a meaningful resolution.

He cautioned that the situation was fast approaching a point of no return if provocations continued.

“My message to the people of Amasiri is to have a rethink because violence will never lead them anywhere. I also heard that the Akpoha community blocked their road because the Amasiri people are coming to attack them. And I say, look, it has already gotten to the point of no return.

“So Amasiri should be careful of their actions. We love them. We adore them. We believe that they have men who still have character. I still believe in God and still worship God,” Nwifuru stated.

Consequently, the governor announced the immediate dissolution of the Amasiri Town Development Union and its executive members.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring permanent peace in Edda and promised that by next year, the community would witness tangible improvements resulting from government intervention.

“I am particularly very saddened. I repent of this kind of development. I’ve never in my whole life expected this kind of development.

“It’s quite unfortunate. But If a careful leader, you speak less when you are very angry. And at this very moment I will speak less. But I want to assure the people of Okporojo autonomous community.

“The government of Ebonyi State will definitely show to the perpetrators what made them government and you see it happen. I promise you, the lives lost will never be in vain by the special grace of God.

“I am seeking words to use at this moment, so that I will not escalate the war. But I plead with all of you to maintain peace. At the end of the day, those that started the war will regret it,” he told the residents.

‘Rascality Will Never Happen Again’

Speaking further, the governor said, “By the end of the work today, by the special grace of God, you shall see the outcome of it. And I promise you,as far as I’m your governor, this kind of attitude, this kind of rascality will never happen to you again in Jesus name.

“The chairman of Afikpo is here. He’s known for his doggedness, for his peace- loving attitude, for his dispositions to obey the rule of law and for that.

“But if it is his subject who is not aware of the provisions of the law, and decides to take life at will. I said to him, ‘It’s a pity. And I know you know what I’m supposed to say, I decided to use that word. It’s a pity.

“If you see a quiet person, ordinarily don’t push him to the wall. I’ve been pushed to the wall at this moment. I’ve been pushed to the wall. I’ve been hammering on this. I’ve been discussing this with the two local government chairmen and the stakeholders.

“And on so many occasions, they disagreed and agreed to the extent of tracing the boundaries that had been agreed upon. And this matter did not start today. It has gotten to the point of return at the moment.

“I sent this message to the people of Amasiri, It’s a pity. Last time they said I’m siding with you, if you know me very well, I don’t side with anybody. I say the truth. I say it the way it is. I don’t. I am not the kind of person who believes because you have somebody, but because you know somebody then I will not speak the truth.It is only the truth that can make you happy.

“It’s only the truth that can bring peace to your family. And that is why I always say the truth the way I see it. And ask God for forgiveness. If I ever wrong anybody.”

Among the appointees sacked from the area is the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Amari Omaka (SAN).

Governor Nwifuru directed those affected to immediately hand over government properties in their possession, including official vehicles, to the Secretary to the State Government.

The Okporojo incident was said to have happened on the afternoon of January 29, 2026, when unidentified armed men reportedly ambushed the community, setting houses on fire.

At least four people were said to have been allegedly beheaded and their heads taken away by the assailants.

In a viral video circulating online, houses were seen set on fire, as the community called on the state government and security agencies for help.