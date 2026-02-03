Police Arrest Govt Official, Two Monarchs, Others Over Ebonyi Attack

Police authorities in Ebonyi have arrested the coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre, Anya Baron-Ogbonnia, in Afikpo Local Government Area, and two traditional rulers, over the killings in Okporojo, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

Four people were beheaded during the attack. The Ebonyi Police Command’s spokesman, Joshua Ukandu, identified the traditional rulers as Onyaidam Bassey and Godfrey Oko-Obia.

“Yes, following the attack, the coordinator of Amasiri, two traditional rulers, and other individuals were arrested during a joint security operation,” Ukandu, a Superintendent of Police, said.

“All suspects are currently in our custody, and investigations are ongoing. The command will not relent until everyone involved is brought to justice.”

READ ALSO: Gov Nwifuru Sacks Commissioner, Withdraws Monarch’s Certificate Over Ebonyi Killings

Ukandu noted the joint operation was carried out by the police, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said that 10 suspects had earlier been arrested as investigations continued.

The recent killing in Ebonyi followed a long-standing land dispute between the people of Okporojor in Oso Edda community, Edda LGA, and their neighbours from Amasiri in Afikpo LGA.

The dispute escalated on January 29, when suspected armed persons attacked Okporojor village, killing four residents and destroying houses and property. Three of those killed were reportedly beheaded.

Worried by the incident, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, dissolved the political and traditional leadership structures of the Amasiri clan in Afikpo LGA.

Nwifuru sacked the officials on Sunday during a visit to Okporojo village in the Oso Edda community.

A traditional leader in the community had called for immediate government intervention, urging that those responsible for the violence be apprehended.