FULL LIST: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ Dominate 2026 Oscars

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre, celebrating the best films released in 2025.

The ceremony, hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, lasted approximately three hours and 45 minutes. It was broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

This year’s Oscars featured a garden courtyard–themed stage, live performances including “I Lied To You” from Sinners, a tribute by Barbra Streisand to Robert Redford, and the traditional In Memoriam segment. Security was reportedly heightened due to external threats surrounding the event.

The night was largely dominated by two Warner Bros. productions, One Battle After Another and Sinners, which had been fierce rivals throughout the awards season.

READ ALSO: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor Oscar For ‘Sinners’

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The dark political thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an ex-radical caught in a high-stakes chase.

Meanwhile, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, secured four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore in the vampire horror drama.

Despite entering the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nominations — the most in Oscars history, Sinners finished the night with fewer awards than expected. Still, the film achieved several historic milestones and contributed to a strong showing for Warner Bros., which led all studios with 11 total wins.

Several landmark moments defined the 2026 ceremony.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman ever to win Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners. She also became the first woman of colour nominated in the category. During her acceptance speech, she invited all women in the room to stand and expressed gratitude to the female support network behind the campaign.

Another milestone came with the introduction of Best Casting, the first new competitive Oscar category in 24 years, which was awarded to One Battle After Another.

For Anderson, the evening marked a long-awaited breakthrough. After receiving 14 previous nominations, he won his first Oscars, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay in a single night — becoming the ninth person in Academy history to achieve the triple victory.

Veteran actress Amy Madigan also set a record for the longest gap between acting nominations, returning to the Oscars after 40 years to win Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Other notable winners included Frankenstein, which dominated several craft categories, while the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters secured two awards.

FULL LIST OF 2026 OSCARS WINNERS

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (winner)

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (winner)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (winner)

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (winner)

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (winner)

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (winner)

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (winner)

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (winner)

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value (Norway) (winner)

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Documentary Feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Cinematography

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (winner)

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson (winner)

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (winner)

“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)

“I Lied To You” (Sinners)

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)

“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen (winner)

F1

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (winner)

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (winner)

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1 (winner)

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner)

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (winner)

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (winner)

Armed Only with a Camera…

Children No More…

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (winner)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short (tie)

The Singers (winner)

Two People Exchanging Saliva (winner)

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama