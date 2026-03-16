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FULL LIST: ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘Sinners’ Dominate 2026 Oscars

"One Battle After Another" emerged as the big winner with six awards, followed by "Sinners" with four.

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated March 16, 2026
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Argentine makeup artist Florencia Martin, US actor Leonardo DiCaprio, US casting director Cassandra Kulukundis, US actor James Raterman, US rapper and actress Shayna McHayle US actress Regina Hall, US actress Teyana Taylor, director of photography Michael Bauman, set designer Anthony Carlino, executive producer Will Weiske, US filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, US producer Sara Murphy and US actress Chase Infiniti celebrate the award for Best Picture for “One Battle After Another” onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

 

 

The 98th edition of the Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre, celebrating the best films released in 2025.

The ceremony, hosted for the second consecutive year by Conan O’Brien, lasted approximately three hours and 45 minutes. It was broadcast on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

This year’s Oscars featured a garden courtyard–themed stage, live performances including “I Lied To You” from Sinners, a tribute by Barbra Streisand to Robert Redford, and the traditional In Memoriam segment. Security was reportedly heightened due to external threats surrounding the event.

The night was largely dominated by two Warner Bros. productions, One Battle After Another and Sinners, which had been fierce rivals throughout the awards season.

 

US filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and US producer Sara Murphy accept the award for Best Picture for “One Battle After Another” alongside cast and crew onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

 

READ ALSO: Michael B. Jordan Wins Best Actor Oscar For ‘Sinners’

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the evening with six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The dark political thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an ex-radical caught in a high-stakes chase.

US film director, producer Ryan Coogler accepts the award for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for “Sinners” onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

 

Meanwhile, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, secured four Oscars, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who played twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore in the vampire horror drama.

Despite entering the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nominations — the most in Oscars history, Sinners finished the night with fewer awards than expected. Still, the film achieved several historic milestones and contributed to a strong showing for Warner Bros., which led all studios with 11 total wins.

Several landmark moments defined the 2026 ceremony.

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman ever to win Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners. She also became the first woman of colour nominated in the category. During her acceptance speech, she invited all women in the room to stand and expressed gratitude to the female support network behind the campaign.

Another milestone came with the introduction of Best Casting, the first new competitive Oscar category in 24 years, which was awarded to One Battle After Another.

For Anderson, the evening marked a long-awaited breakthrough. After receiving 14 previous nominations, he won his first Oscars, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay in a single night — becoming the ninth person in Academy history to achieve the triple victory.

US actress Amy Madigan poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Weapons” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Veteran actress Amy Madigan also set a record for the longest gap between acting nominations, returning to the Oscars after 40 years to win Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.

Other notable winners included Frankenstein, which dominated several craft categories, while the animated hit KPop Demon Hunters secured two awards.

 

US actor Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” onstage during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

 

FULL LIST OF 2026 OSCARS WINNERS

 

Best Picture

One Battle After Another (winner)
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (winner)
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (winner)
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (winner)
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

 

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (winner)
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

 

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons (winner)
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

 

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners – Ryan Coogler (winner)
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson (winner)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Train Dreams

 

Best Animated Feature

KPop Demon Hunters (winner)
Arco
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value (Norway) (winner)
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Documentary Feature

Mr. Nobody Against Putin (winner)
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Cinematography

Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw (winner)
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson (winner)
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters (winner)
“Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
“I Lied To You” (Sinners)
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)
“Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen (winner)
F1
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein (winner)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein – Kate Hawley (winner)
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein (winner)
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Sound

F1 (winner)
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash (winner)
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis (winner)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms (winner)
Armed Only with a Camera…
Children No More…
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls (winner)
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short (tie)

The Singers (winner)
Two People Exchanging Saliva (winner)
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama

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