Police Arrest 13 Suspects Over Violent Attacks During Ondo APC Ward Congress

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested 13 suspects in connection with a recent violent attack in Idanre town.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, said the attack, which happened on February 18, led to the death of two persons.

Jimoh stated that three other victims sustained injuries, while several properties were destroyed during the ward Congress of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in the town.

“Acting on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, operatives of the Idanre Division executed coordinated operations at strategic locations, culminating in the arrest of the following suspects: Adewusi, Dele, Akinkurole, Victor, Abbas, Michael, Jolojolo, Ifedayo, Olamilekan, Emmanuel, Sunday, Michael, and Monday.”

He said that the arrests followed a carefully coordinated, intelligence-led operation ordered by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal.

According to him, the suspects have made useful statements that are aiding ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Lawal reiterated the Command’s firm resolve to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are brought to justice.

The commissioner urged the residents of Idanre and the entire people of Ondo State to remain calm and law-abiding, providing useful and timely information that can aid ongoing investigations and enhance collective security efforts.

Meanwhile, Kidnappers have abducted a couple in Ilu-Abo, a community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident happened on Friday when the man named Jamiu Olawale and his wife, who had just returned from their shop, were attacked in front of their residence by some gunmen who emerged from the nearby bush.

During the attack, the gunmen were said to have also shot at one of the couple’s neighbours, Patrick Ilumaro, who was sitting in front of his residence. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.