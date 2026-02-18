Two Killed, Three Injured During Ondo APC Ward Congress — Police

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons and injuries to three others during Wednesday’s ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre town.

In a statement, the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal immediately deployed a tactical team to the scene to restore peace and prevent the crisis from escalating.

Jimoh stated, “During the incident, five persons, yet to be identified, were reportedly attacked, and a vehicle was set ablaze. Three victims sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently receiving medical attention, while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police visited the injured victims to assess their condition and assured them of the Command’s support.”

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Woman In Plateau

The police spokesperson noted that an investigation has commenced into the incident, assuring that those responsible for the killings would soon be apprehended.

He also appealed to law-abiding residents of Idanre and the state at large to remain calm, assuring them of adequate security for their lives and property.

Jimoh added, “Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act. To forestall any further breakdown of law and order, the CP has ordered the immediate deployment of additional tactical teams to secure the area and its environs in order to protect lives and property.”