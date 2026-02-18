Troops Kill Five Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Woman In Plateau

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have killed five suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted woman during a coordinated raid in Plateau State.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday at Angwan Boka in the Sopp District of Riyom Local Government Area, following actionable intelligence on the location of a criminal hideout.

Confirming the development to Channels Television in a phone interview on Wednesday, the spokesman of the Joint Military Task Force, Polycarp Oteh, said the troops acted swiftly on information obtained from two suspects arrested on February 16, identified as members of a kidnapping syndicate operating in the area.

“Yes, it’s true. Our men neutralised five kidnappers and rescued a woman who was earlier abducted,” Oteh said.

He explained that the intelligence-led operation enabled the troops to storm the hideout and rescue the victim, identified as Hauwa Suleiman, without further harm.

The JMTF spokesman stressed the critical role of public cooperation in sustaining security gains, urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

“Information will help us. Even though we will do our best, with credible and actionable information, we will be able to know where criminal elements are and deal with them so that there will be peace,” Oteh said.

The latest operation underscores ongoing efforts by security forces to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace across troubled communities in Plateau State.