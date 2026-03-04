Ondo Govt Orders Crackdown On Kidnappers

The Ondo State Government has ordered security agencies to intensify operations against kidnapping syndicates operating in parts of the state, following a rise in recent incidents.

The order followed investigations that revealed that some of the attacks were orchestrated by local collaborators seeking to portray the state as unsafe.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, said criminal activities were aimed at creating panic and damaging the state’s image.

He warned that such acts “are unacceptable and will be met with firm and lawful action.”

“The Ondo State Government has expressed deep concern over the recent kidnapping incidents in the state, which have been discovered to have been orchestrated by some locals within those parts of the state and the government has directed all security agencies to crack down on them,” the statement read.

The government also wants renewed surveillance on individuals or groups involved, ensuring that those found culpable are apprehended, investigated, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

It noted that Ondo State has made significant investments to strengthen its security architecture, including the provision of utility vehicles and logistics support to agencies, the construction of a Crime Control Centre for the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), and the recent recruitment of 500 personnel to boost intelligence gathering and rapid response operations.

The government also called on traditional rulers to remain vigilant and monitor activities within their domains, while residents were advised to promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

