Ondo Govt Orders Crackdown On Kidnappers

The Ondo State Government has ordered security agencies to intensify operations against kidnapping syndicates operating in parts of the state, following a rise in recent incidents.
The order followed investigations that revealed that some of the attacks were orchestrated by local collaborators seeking to portray the state as unsafe.
Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, said criminal activities were aimed at creating panic and damaging the state’s image.
He warned that such acts “are unacceptable and will be met with firm and lawful action.”
“The Ondo State Government has expressed deep concern over the recent kidnapping incidents in the state, which have been discovered to have been orchestrated by some locals within those parts of the state and the government has directed all security agencies to crack down on them,” the statement read.
The government also wants renewed surveillance on individuals or groups involved, ensuring that those found culpable are apprehended, investigated, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
It noted that Ondo State has made significant investments to strengthen its security architecture, including the provision of utility vehicles and logistics support to agencies, the construction of a Crime Control Centre for the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), and the recent recruitment of 500 personnel to boost intelligence gathering and rapid response operations.
The government also called on traditional rulers to remain vigilant and monitor activities within their domains, while residents were advised to promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.
See the full statement below:
ONDO STATE GOVERNMENT DIRECTS SECURITY AGENCIES TO CRACKDOWN ON KIDNAPPING SYNDICATES.
- The Ondo State Government has expressed deep concern over the recent kidnapping incidents in the state which has been discovered that it was orchestrated by some locals within those parts of the state and the government has directed all security agencies to crackdown on them.
- The government is aware that the unscrupulous elements want to use the criminal activities to portray Ondo State as unsafe. Such acts are unacceptable and will be met with firm and lawful action.
- The government has consequently directed all security agencies in the state to intensify surveillance and immediately clamp down on individuals or groups involved in these nefarious activities.Security operatives have been mandated to ensure that those found culpable are apprehended, thoroughly investigated, and brought to justice in accordance with the law.
- The government reiterates that significant investments have been made to strengthen the state’s security architecture. These include the provision of utility vehicles and other logistics support to security agencies, the construction of a state-of-the-art Crime Control Centre for the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), and the recent recruitment of 500 well-trained Amotekun personnel to boost intelligence gathering and rapid response operations across the state.
- Traditional rulers are hereby urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor activities within their domains. They are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious movements or gatherings to the appropriate security agencies. Community-based intelligence remains a critical component in the fight against crime.
- Residents are also advised not to remain silent in the face of suspicious activities. If you see something, say something. The protection of lives and property remains the foremost priority of the Ondo State Government, and no individual or group will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, and stability of our dear state.
Signed:
Hon. Idowu Ajanaku,
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ondo State.