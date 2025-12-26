Police Arrest Suspected Bandit Flaunting Money In Viral Video, Recover Firearms In Kwara

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Department have arrested two suspected bandits said to be linked to various violent crimes across Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara States.

The Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were apprehended during a high-stakes covert operation in Kwara State.

According to the statement, one of the suspects was identified as Abubakar Usman, popularly known as Siddi, who was seen in viral video flaunting arms and large sums of money. The second suspect was identified as Shehu Mohammadu aka Gide.

Hundeyin said operatives recovered one brand new Honda Ace 125 motorcycle, N500,000 cash, and AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of live ammunition from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious banditry and kidnapping gang terrorising communities across Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kwara States,” the statement reads.

“Further findings indicate that the gang also doubles as suppliers of arms and ammunition to criminal elements.

“Both suspects are currently cooperating with investigators to enable the arrest of other members of the syndicate and recovery of additional weapons.

“The Nigeria Police Force further recalls that one of the suspects, Abubakar Usman (alias Siddi), was recently identified as the individual seen in a viral video flaunting firearms and large sums of money on social media.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, commends the operatives involved for their professionalism and dedication, and reassures Nigerians of the Force’s unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating banditry and kidnapping, and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”

The Force spokesman called on the public to provide timely and credible information to aid ongoing security operations.