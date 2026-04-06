Troops Kill Five Terrorists, Arrest Suspected Kidnapper In Plateau

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have killed five suspected terrorists and arrested a suspected kidnapper while dismantling several criminal hideouts in Plateau State.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh, said troops carried out intensive clearance operations on Saturday in Babangida, Adua, and Bokayi villages within the Dutsen Zaki forest.

The operations, conducted in partnership with local vigilantes, targeted insurgent corridors in Wase, Qua’an Pan, and Shendam local government areas.

“The superior firepower of the troops resulted in the immediate neutralisation of two suspects, while several others retreated into the dense forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds,” he said.

“Following the initial arrests, troops moved to locate and dismantle the suspects’ hideout, and during this manoeuvre, the unit came under heavy fire from the terrorists’ associates. Amidst the ensuing chaos, three of the four apprehended suspects attempted to escape and were subsequently neutralized by the adversary’s own gunfire.

“While patrolling the Babangida-Adua road, the joint team engaged armed terrorists in a fierce gun battle,” Oteh said.

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He said troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the scene, including a locally made firearm and over 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The latest operations came amid a series of violent incidents across Plateau State, including the killings in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, and subsequent attacks in other areas.

Recently, three people were killed in an ambush in Jos South, a situation triggering growing concerns from residents and rights groups over recurring violence.

Security agencies have since increased deployments and launched clearance operations in suspected criminal hideouts across the state.

The renewed military action also follows President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau, where he assured residents that the killings would not recur and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to restore peace.