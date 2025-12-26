Police Arrest Eight For Breach Of Public Peace, Unlawful Assembly In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspects for breach of public peace, unlawful assembly, obstruction of traffic, and serious assault on police officers following a disturbance caused by the group in parts of Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

This was confirmed by the command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital

“On 25th December 2025, Christmas Day, at Temidire Junction and Under-Bridge, Sango-Ota, a group agitating under the aegis of ‘Democratic Republic of the Yoruba’ unlawfully barricaded roads, set bonfires, disrupted the free flow of traffic, and attacked police officers deployed to maintain law and order.

“Upon receiving the report, police operatives swiftly mobilized to the affected locations, successfully dispersed the group, and arrested the following suspects: Adewale Sosanya, ‘M’ aged 48; Opeyemi Oladotun, ‘M’ aged 31; Zara Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 22; Ajoke Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 19; Adewale Adebomojo, ‘F’ aged 48; Yusuf Tanimowo, ‘M’ aged 40; Olurotimi Ademola, ‘M’ aged 52; and Toyin Gabriel, ‘F’ aged 40,” he said.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Dyna vehicle used to convey the suspects, two broadcast speakers, a carton containing flags, shirts bearing inscriptions of their agitation, and banners displaying their messages and manifesto.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” the police said.

The police reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property. The police authorities reassured that they will not tolerate any act capable of breaching public peace and emphasized that any assault on police officers will be met with decisive action