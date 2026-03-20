Police Arrest Community Head, Four Suspects Over Alleged Sexual Assault During Delta Festival

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a community head and four other suspects over the reported sex assault of young women during a festival in Oruamudhu community in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Viral Video Showing Sexual Harassment Of Women In Delta Sparks Outrage

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, disclosed that the Delta Police Commissioner, Aina Adesola, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation department (CID).

“The community head and chief organiser of the event, one Chief Omorede Sunday, and four other suspects from Oramudu quarters in Ozoro have been arrested.

“The CP has ordered that they should be transferred to State CID with immediate effect. The CP vows that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice,” Edafe said.

The Command’s spokesman further noted that both tactical and investigative assets had been duly deployed with a clear mandate to identify, apprehend, and ensure the prosecution of all individuals found culpable.

He called on Delta residents, particularly victims and witnesses, to come forward with any information that would aid ongoing investigations.

Edafe gave the assurance that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality and the highest level of professionalism.

“The Commissioner of Police further appeals to residents of the State to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, while assuring that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives, safeguarding the rights of all citizens, and maintaining public order.

“The Delta State Police Command condemns this development in totality and assures that all those involved in these reprehensible acts will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he added.

Multiple videos had emerged on social media showing men allegedly ripping apart the clothes of young women.

A young lady could be seen crying in one of the clips, and clutching her torn clothing as some young men sexually harassed her.

The videos of the incident sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians calling on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators and protect the women.

Edafe, said one Omorede Sunday, the community head, was arrested.

The Delta State Government condemned the act, describing it as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

“The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of ladies and the reported cases of rape during the Ozoro Festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society,” the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement on Friday.