Police Arrest 11 More Suspects Over Delta Sexual Assault Incident

The Delta State Police Command said it has arrested 11 additional suspects in connection with the sexual assault of women by some youths in the Ozoro area of the state.

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“Acting on this directive, operatives of CP-SAT, led conducted a thorough analysis of available video evidence and intelligence; this led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects: Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others.

“These latest arrests bring the total number of suspects currently in police custody in connection with the incident to fifteen,” the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed in a statement on Saturday.

The Command explained that preliminary findings, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, indicated that the incident was perpetrated by criminal elements who exploited the situation to engage in acts of sexual violence, which are in no way representative of any legitimate cultural practice.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, condemns these acts in totality and reassures the public that the Command remains resolute in its determination to ensure that all those involved are identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public, particularly victims and witnesses, are once again encouraged to come forward with credible information that will aid ongoing investigations. The Command assures that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality,” the statement added.

‘National Disgrace’

There was outrage on Friday over a viral video circulating on social media showing some men sexually harassing young females for daring to come out during a local festival in the Ozoro area of the state.

The footage was linked to events that occurred during the Alue-Do Festival in Uruamudhu Community, one of the five traditional communities that make up Ozoro Kingdom.

It was greeted by widespread condemnation, with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) describing it as a “national disgrace”.

Also reacting to the incident, the Delta State Government described it as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

“The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of ladies and the reported cases of rape during the Ozoro Festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society,” the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said in a statement.

But the leadership of Ozoro Kingdom has pushed back against what it described as misinformation circulating online.

According to a press statement signed by President General Odio (Chief) Berkley Asiafa and Secretary General, Prince Obaro Egware, the incident occurred during the traditional Alue-Do Festival, a cultural event associated with fertility rites.

The leadership explained that while certain symbolic practices are part of the tradition, they were misapplied by some youths.

The police had on Friday announced the arrest of a community head and four other suspects over the reported assault.