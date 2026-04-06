23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Teenager In Ondo

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by men of the Gender Based Violence Unit of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly sexually defiling a teenage girl in Owo, Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victim alleged that on March 29, 2026, the suspect, identified as one Emmanuel Usman, forcefully dragged her into his employer’s office located in Ijebu Quarters in Owo, where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

The victim further alleged that the suspect threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, an act intended to intimidate and silence her.

But unfortunately for the suspect, the victim reported to the police, prompting his arrest.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued in Akure on Monday.

Jimoh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was in custody, helping the Command in its investigation.

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According to him, “Upon receipt of the report, operatives swiftly moved into action, leading to the arrest of the suspect. He is currently in police custody and has made useful statements that are aiding the investigation,” he said.

The PRO noted that the suspect will be charged in court accordingly upon conclusion of the investigation, adding that the victim has been taken to the General Hospital, Owo, where she received necessary medical care.

Jimoh also informed that, additionally, appropriate psychosocial support mechanisms are being explored to ensure the victim’s well-being throughout the investigative and judicial process.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, strongly condemned the act and has directed that the case be handled with utmost diligence, sensitivity, and urgency to ensure justice is served.

The CP further reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating all forms of sexual and gender-based violence across the state.