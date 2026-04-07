Police Arrest 47 Suspects, Recover Arms, Stolen Vehicles In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 47 suspects in its efforts to rid Nigeria’s commercial nerve of criminally minded elements.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ikeja, the state Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said the Command also recovered some arms as well as stolen vehicles.

He stated that the success was recorded within two weeks since he assumed leadership of the Command.

“It is with a great sense of professional fulfilment that I stand before you today to present the achievements of the Lagos State Police Command since my assumption of duty as Commissioner of Police,” the CP said.

“Within the period under review, the Command has recorded significant operational successes, leading to the arrest of 47 suspects, the recovery of 14 firearms, 10 Locally made and four Pump actions, 96 of 5.2mm live ammunitions, 29 live and one expended cartridge.”

Other exhibits recovered from the suspects included “fourteen (14) vehicles, two (2) laptops, twenty-nine (29) mobile phones, one flash drive, other incriminating items.”

The CP explained that the exhibits were “recovered from various scenes of crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, conspiracy, stealing, threat to life, and unlawful possession of firearms.”

He said the “arrests and recoveries are outcomes of deliberate, intelligence-led strategies and community partnership, emplaced by the Command to combat crime and criminality across Lagos State.”

Giving a report on the just-concluded Easter celebrations, Fatai maintained that the Command recorded no major security breach during the period.

He attributed the development to the “proactive deployment of personnel and strategic positioning of operational assets across critical points, worship centres, recreational venues, highways, and other public spaces ensured a peaceful and hitch-free celebration throughout the State.”

Fatai said the Command is prepared to tackle crime in the state in collaboration with other security agencies and law-abiding residents.

According to him, the Lagos State Police Command remains resolute and unwavering in its commitment to the safety and security of all residents.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations, sustain visibility policing, and strengthen community engagement to ensure that Lagos remains a safe and secure environment for all.

“All suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations. Let me also reiterate that the Command will not tolerate any form of criminality. Those involved in unlawful activities are advised to desist or face the full weight of the law,” the CP added.