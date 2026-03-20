 70-Year-Old Man, Three Others Arrested For Attempted Murder In Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a 70-year-old man alongside three others over alleged attempted murder and involvement in cult-related activities in Uruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo on Friday, noting that the septuagenarian, one Okon Akpan, and other suspects were arrested following credible intelligence as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of violent crimes and criminal elements.

The other suspects were identified as John Samson, 45; Emmanuel Asuquo, 50; and Idorenyin Umoh, 22. They were apprehended on March 20, 2026, at Ikot Asukpong Village in Uruk Anam LGA.

According to the statement, the arrest followed the approval of a petition bordering on alleged attempted murder, malicious damage, and cult-related activities in the area.

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“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded a significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the state of violent crimes and criminal elements.

“Following the approval of a petition bordering on alleged attempted murder, malicious damage, and cult-related activities, operatives of the command swung into action with precision and professionalism.

“Acting on credible intelligence, detectives successfully apprehended four suspects on March 20, 2026, at Ikot Asukpong Village in Uruk Anam Local Government Area.

“During the operation, one locally fabricated pistol and two long guns were recovered from the suspects, further substantiating allegations of their involvement in violent and unlawful activities,” the statement read in part.

The police spokesperson also said that investigations were ongoing to track other members of the suspected criminal gang and assured residents of proactive measures to prevent any breach of peace.

“The command wishes to assure members of the public that the situation in the area remains calm and under control, as proactive measures have been put in place to forestall any breach of peace.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the statement added.