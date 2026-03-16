Police Rescue Seven Trafficked Victims, Arrest Four Suspects In Akwa Ibom

Police authorities in Akwa Ibom State have arrested and rescued seven trafficked victims.

Briefing journalists in Uyo, the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Timfon John, said four suspects involved in the criminal network have been arrested.

While explaining what led to the feat, John noted that police operatives had swiftly mobilised a patrol team to conduct a coordinated stop-and-search operation along Ikot Ekpene–Aba Road following reports that a vehicle conveying young persons suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

“During the operation, the suspected vehicle was intercepted and four victims were immediately rescued, while the suspect conveying them was arrested and taken into custody for interrogation,” John said.

“Further investigation and interrogation of the suspect led to the expansion of the operation to Itam and Ibaka in Oron Local Government Area, where three additional victims were rescued and three more suspects apprehended, bringing the total number of rescued victims to seven and suspects arrested to four.”

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The Command’s spokesperson said preliminary investigation revealed that the trafficking syndicate specialises in recruiting and transporting young persons across borders for exploitation.

She stressed that intelligence gathered further disclosed that one of the ring leaders had earlier escaped through the waterways from Ibaka in Oron to Cameroon and Gabon with some victims.

The rescued victims were identified as Asana Wohabu (F), 18 years, Cotonou, Benin Republic; Fusina Seru (F), 20 years, Cotonou, Benin Republic; Mulica Ismali (F), 20 years, Oyo State, Nigeria; Saidat Ismali (F), 19 years, Oyo State, Nigeria; Safura Ismali (F), 20 years, Oyo State, Nigeria; Latif Ali (M), 19 years, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

According to her, the suspects currently in police custody are: Udeme Jacob (F), 20 years, Mbo LGA, Effiong Ekop (M), Ibiono Ibom LGA, John Okon (M), Mbo LGA, Ndukwe Ogbonnaya (F), Bende LGA, Abia State

“Investigation still ongoing. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterates its commitment to combating human trafficking and other forms of organized crime, and assures members of the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate,” John added.

The Command’s spokesperson urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the Police to aid in protecting vulnerable persons and strengthening community safety.