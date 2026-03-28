Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin, Gun Runners In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has intensified its fight against crime, recording a string of arrests, including a suspected kidnap kingpin, arms traffickers, and other criminal elements across the state.

Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos, attributing the successes to intelligence-driven operations and collaboration with members of the public.

“These achievements underscore our determination to rid Plateau State of criminal elements. We are committed to protecting lives and property at all times,” Ewah said.

Among the major breakthroughs is the arrest of Aminu Adamu, described by police as the leader of a notorious kidnapping syndicate operating in Bassa Local Government Area.

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“Following credible intelligence, we apprehended one Aminu Adamu, a suspected kidnap kingpin terrorising residents in Bassa LGA. He is currently in our custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” the CP stated.

In a related operation, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested two suspects, Prince Bernard Bassey and Sunday Laraba, in connection with the abduction of a victim along the Qua’an Pan axis. Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, SIM cards, and other materials believed to be linked to criminal activities.

The police also recorded a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal arms proliferation with the arrest of three suspects—Taimako Luwe, Korbe Gobakji, and Nandang Zingchang—in possession of an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and live ammunition.

“One of the suspects confessed to owning the weapons and admitted purchasing them in Vom before distributing them to his accomplices. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate,” Ewah added.

Similarly, a suspect identified as Mamman Bello was arrested in Bokkos Local Government Area with a revolver and live cartridges, while another suspect, Sunday Ahmadu, was apprehended in Jos North with a locally fabricated firearm following a tip-off.

“We acted on credible intelligence provided by a concerned citizen and recovered a locally fabricated gun from the suspect. This highlights the importance of public cooperation in tackling insecurity,” the CP noted.

In Shendam Local Government Area, police arrested one Nanbut Hosea in connection with an armed robbery incident involving the theft of a motorcycle, farm produce, livestock, and cash.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately after receiving the report and successfully arrested one of the suspects, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplice,” he said.

The command also uncovered a human trafficking case involving a suspect who allegedly lured young women with promises of jobs abroad but forced them into commercial sex work in Ghana.

Cases of sexual offences were equally reported, with suspects arrested for alleged rape and abuse of minors in different parts of the state.

“All suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court upon completion. We will not relent in ensuring justice is served,” Ewah assured.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and continue to provide useful information to security agencies.

“Effective policing requires collective effort. We urge members of the public to continue supporting us with timely and credible information,” he said.